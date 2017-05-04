4 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Court Sentences Mbuya Attackers to 15 Years in Jail

By Jalira Namyalo

Kampala — Two soldiers who were on Tuesday convicted of the 2013 attack on Mbuya Barracks in Nakawa Division, have been condemned to 15 years in prison.

The General Court Martial convicted Lt Augustine Moro and Pte Kenneth Kalokwera Okello on offences relating to security.

In sentencing the convicts, Lt Gen Andrew Gutti, the court chairman, explained on Wednesday that the court considered the five years the convicts spent on remand as well as the gravity of the offence.

"The convicts are first-time offenders and offences relating to security are rampant in this court. They (offences) are of serious nature since they threaten the security of the country. This has compelled this court to give a long sentence to the convicts as a deterrent to those intending to participate in similar cases," Lt Gen Gutti explained.

Earlier, court ruled that Lt Moro and Pte Okello attacked Mbuya Barracks. Lt Gen Gutti also pointed out that the prosecution evidence placed the two soldiers on the scene of crime.

The crime

Court heard that on March 4, 2013, the two convicts and others still at large, at Lower Mbuya Military Barracks in Nakawa Division in Kampala, attacked guards to get guns, an act that was intended to prejudice the security of the defence forces.

Evidence before court martial shows that Lt Moro and Private Okello and others at Kataza on the Railway Line in Nakawa, without authority gave out confidential information regarding the location of weapons in the barracks to people not entitled to receive it.

The evidence shows that upon arrest, Lt Moro confessed to the arresting officers that the aborted attack sought to acquire guns to overthrow the government.

According to the evidence before court, gunshots rang out at the army headquarters on the fateful day and Lt Moro was found at the scene lying alongside a dead body in an army uniform that had contrasting pips of a colonel and lieutenant.

