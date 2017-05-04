Uganda/Kenya: Rugby Cranes Handed Task Reminder in Kenya

Kampala — Rugby Cranes' preparations for the start of the international next month got off to a poor start in western Kenya yesterday.

A largely second string national team lost 16-5 to Kabras Sugar on their two-match tour in Kakamega in murky conditions.

Wing Solomon Okia scored the team's only try.

Coach Robert Seguya had earlier stated that this tour would help test partnerships, patterns and set pieces.

Despite the defeat, Seguya was encouraged by the display before he rings changes for the Saturday encounter.

"Apart from the loss, I have realized that we have enough potential and great new young players," he told Daily Monitor on phone from Kakamega.

Seguya has no reason to worry as he was left gratified despite Uganda squandering chances.

"We had many chances to go for points after getting penalties but I was more interested in going for set pieces like line outs and scrums.

"The decision making was poor because the team was young and the body conditioning was also wanting," added the Rugby Cranes legend.

TEAM TO KABRAS

1. Santos Senteza

2. Brian Odongo

3. Robert Aziku

4. Cox Muhigwa

5. Eliphaz Emong

6. Marvin Odongo

7. Aaron Ofoyrwoth

8. Chris Lubanga

9. Justin Kimono

10. Eric Mula

11. Ramathan Govulle

12. Phillip Wokorach

13. Alex Mubiru

14. Musa Muwonge

15. Charles Uhuru

16. Ivan Makmot

17. Pius Ogena

18. Ronald Musajja

19. Collin Kimbowa

20. Joseph Tamale

21. Asuman Mugerwa

22. Byron Oketayot

23. Adnan Mutebi

24. Paul Epilu

25. James Odongo

26. Gerald Sewankambo

27. Solomon Okia

28. Fred Odur

29. John Wandicho

30. Arthur Mpande