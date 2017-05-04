Uganda/Kenya: Rugby Cranes Handed Task Reminder in Kenya

Kampala — Rugby Cranes' preparations for the start of the international next month got off to a poor start in western Kenya yesterday.
A largely second string national team lost 16-5 to Kabras Sugar on their two-match tour in Kakamega in murky conditions.
Wing Solomon Okia scored the team's only try.
Coach Robert Seguya had earlier stated that this tour would help test partnerships, patterns and set pieces.
Despite the defeat, Seguya was encouraged by the display before he rings changes for the Saturday encounter.
"Apart from the loss, I have realized that we have enough potential and great new young players," he told Daily Monitor on phone from Kakamega.
Seguya has no reason to worry as he was left gratified despite Uganda squandering chances.
"We had many chances to go for points after getting penalties but I was more interested in going for set pieces like line outs and scrums.
"The decision making was poor because the team was young and the body conditioning was also wanting," added the Rugby Cranes legend.
TEAM TO KABRAS
1. Santos Senteza
2. Brian Odongo
3. Robert Aziku
4. Cox Muhigwa
5. Eliphaz Emong
6. Marvin Odongo
7. Aaron Ofoyrwoth
8. Chris Lubanga
9. Justin Kimono
10. Eric Mula
11. Ramathan Govulle
12. Phillip Wokorach
13. Alex Mubiru
14. Musa Muwonge
15. Charles Uhuru
16. Ivan Makmot
17. Pius Ogena
18. Ronald Musajja
19. Collin Kimbowa
20. Joseph Tamale
21. Asuman Mugerwa
22. Byron Oketayot
23. Adnan Mutebi
24. Paul Epilu
25. James Odongo
26. Gerald Sewankambo
27. Solomon Okia
28. Fred Odur
29. John Wandicho
30. Arthur Mpande