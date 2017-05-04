3 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Why Buhari Was Absent From Third Consecutive FEC Meeting - Lai Mohammed

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: This Day
President Muhammadu Buhari.
By Sani Tukur

President Muhammadu Buhari continues to take a rest from official functions on the advice of his doctors, Information Minister Lai Mohammed has said.

Mr. Mohammed stated this Wednesday while addressing State House correspondents after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, which Mr. Buhari failed to attend for the third time running.

"The President chose today to rest, he was in his office yesterday, which you all reported.

"He is taking his doctors' advice so that he can fully recover," the minister said.

Mr. Buhari was also absent during FEC meeting last week. Then, Mr. Mohammed said the president was taking the day to rest and work from home.

More on This

Ohanaeze Flays Secrecy Around Buhari's Health

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has expressed sadness over the inability of President Muhammadu Buhari to declare the state of his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.