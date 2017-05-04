Uganda: Gafford Coach Blames Striking Woes for Relegation Scrap

Kampala — With just one game left to end the group stages of the Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL), Gafford coach Patrick Bayise Kasozi, is adamant his second bottom placed side can avoid relegation.

Gafford, who were semi-finalists in the league last year, have won just one game in this FWEL and have nine points in 11 games.

On Sunday, they lost 1-3 at home to new comers and Victoria Group table toppers Uganda Martyrs High School - another major setback to in their relegation scrap with She Mak (10 points), She Corporate (9) and Eastern Heroes (8). Two of these will go down.

"The biggest concern is not how we play but our failure to convert chances," coach Kasozi said in the aftermath of the game held in Kanyanya.

His side have conceded 15 goals but scored just seven in 11 games with no particular player shouldering the responsibility to score goals.

"That has been the story of our season; dominate games, create chances but fail to take them. Then allow opponents utilize theirs," he added.

The team that reached the semis last year boasted of Fatuma Luwedde, Rebecca Nakasato and Burundian Fallone Nahimana who shouldered goal scoring burden collectively but have since moved on. "The talent pool is small so you do not have a lot of strikers you can run to. However, we know that we can only survive by scoring lots of goals in the last game," Kasozi said.

That last game comes against Soroti side Eastern Heroes, which will also visit She Corporate.

Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) Victoria Group

TEAM P W D L F A Pts

Ug. Martyrs 11 8 2 1 18 8 26

Olila High 11 6 4 1 18 7 22

Ajax Queens 11 4 3 4 17 9 15

She Mak 10 2 4 4 7 18 10

She Corporate 11 2 3 5 11 15 9

Gafford 11 1 6 4 7 15 9

East.Heroes 9 2 2 5 3 8 8

Elizabeth Group

CLUB P W D L F A PTS

Kaw. Muslim 11 11 0 0 43 5 33

Lady Canons 10 6 2 2 24 9 20

Mutesa Un. 11 6 1 4 15 10 19

K'la Queens 11 5 1 5 19 13 16

Rines 11 4 3 4 12 9 15

Western Utdd 8 0 1 7 0 22 1

Lon. Stallions 10 0 0 10 1 46 0