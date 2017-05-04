Uganda: Minister Advises Mothers to Deliver At Health Centres

Namutumba — A substantial number of pregnant women in Busoga sub-region do not attend antenatal care as well as deliver at health centres, Daily Monitor has learnt.

According to Ms Sarah Opendi, the State minister for Health, nearly 45 per cent of women in Uganda, especially those in rural areas, deliver from banana plantations although the country has more than 55 per cent access to health facilities.

Ms Beatrice Naigaga, a resident of Namutumba District, says many expectant mothers in rural areas are turned off by the long distance.

"Every woman would wish to deliver at a health centre if it were accessible. The reality is that most health centres are not only far but lack professionally trained midwives," she says.

Ms Sandra Gwolyanaye, a resident of Namutumba Town Council, says, "Many of us (expectant mothers) opt to deliver in the villages because we do not have money to bribe the health workers in government facilities".

While Ms Barbara Nanziri, an expectant mother in Kamuli, says she will seek the assistance of a traditional birth attendant at home because "I am not ready to struggle for a bed with another woman in my condition".

"The unhygienic conditions in the hospitals I visited made me change my mind about delivering at health facilities," says Ms Nanziri.

Despite such opinions, Ms Opendi believes that expectant mothers are better off giving birth at health facilities than banana plantations.

Speaking at Ivukula Church of Uganda during a fundraising ceremony for a memorial residential house last week, Ms Opendi said health facilities have much more to offer a mother than what many people think.

"I am asking expectant mothers to go to government facilities for deliveries because their babies will be immunised at birth, something that is not the case with deliveries done in the villages or banana plantations," she said.

"Children delivered in the villages have high chances of getting diseases due to poor hygiene and sanitation and many risk missing first day immunisation," she explained.