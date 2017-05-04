Uganda: FBL Playoffs - Makumbi's Promotion 'Magic' Gives Mbarara Hope

Kampala — Over the years, reserved tactician Richard Makumbi has proved to be a master at helping clubs progress from the Fufa Big League (FBL) to the Uganda Premier League (UPL) - only that he doesn't stay long to see the fruits of his sweat.

Propelled by the fact that Makumbi has elevated over 10 clubs, Mbarara City top brass are confident it is their time to be guided to the Promised Land by the veteran coach that has led SCOUL, Health, Nalubaale, BUL and Entebbe among others to UPL.

They play Ndejje University in the first playoff this afternoon at Wankulukuku hoping to meet the winner between synergy and Kira United on Sunday for the final showdown - if they progress.

"We have done the home work in the regular season. The playoff games will give us a chance to correct what failed us get promoted directly," Makumbi revealed.

Ndejje coach Dennis Komakech will be relying on the vast experience his team has garnered after playing in the FBL for seven seasons. In the other contest, Synergy coach Brian Ssenyondo, relying on Solomon Okwalinga and Nicholas Kasozi, has promised to unleash an attacking side to finish off Kira threat early.

FBL (Promotional Playoffs):

Wankulukuku Today

Ndejje Un. vs Mbarara City - 2:00 pm

Synergy vs Kira United - 4:00 pm

Sunday, 2pm Promotional final:

Main Final: Maroons vs Masavu