4 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Greimel, Dokter to Test Ugandans Character

By Deus Bugembe

Kampala — The mettle of Ugandan fighters; Patricia Apolot and Alex Matsiko will be tested to the limits when they line up against elite European fighters in a showdown codenamed 'Reign of Giants II' on May 13.

Apolot, nicknamed the Black Pearl, will exchange pleasantries with Austrian-born Carina Greimel, who has earned 22 wins from 28 fights today in one of the three main fights at the MTN Arena in Lugogo.

Greimel, a product of Club Berserc Weiz, is only 24 years old and stands at 1.67m thus boasting of a good reach.

When she comes to Kampala, she will have some pep in her step since she will have seasoned coach Hrvoje Kisasondi in her midst.

"I watched her recently when I went to Europe and I noticed we have a similar style which should make an interesting fight," Apolot told Daily Monitor in an earlier exclusive interview. "That means I have to slightly alter my approach if I am to give my fans victory," vowed Apolot, whose record stands at 12-1.

Pro challenge

The toughest challenge on the night could be posed by Alexander Dokter who will enjoy a duel with Uganda's Alex Matsiko.

Dokter, who is a proven prize fighter with a Pro Austrian Kickboxing Champion belt to his name after just 21 fights (17 wins, 4 losses), is expected into the country on May 11.

But Club Styrian Fighters athlete who stands at 1.75m and is only aged 28 will find a hungry fighter who is determined to raise his stock in Uganda's Matsiko that is fittingly nicknamed Lion Heart.

Shakey Mubiru, who is referred to as Breaker Breaker, in the sport's circles will have another foreigner in Kenya's Kevin Miruka for an opponent on the night that boasts of six quality undercard fights.

REIGN OF GIANTS FIGHTS - MAY 13

MAIN FIGHTS AT MTN ARENA, LUGOGO

Patricia Apolot vs. Carina Greimel

A.Matsiko vs. A. Dokter

Shakey Mubiru vs. Kevin Miruka

