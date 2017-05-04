Uganda: Canada Will Win Over the Crowds - Osinde

Kampala — As Uganda prepares to host the ICC World Cricket League later this month, two familiar rivals in Oman and Canada might not be well received here.

Meetings between Uganda and Canada started way back in 1993 but the latter have been very dominant in these encounters winning six of seven One Day International (ODI) encounters to-date including the 2009 U-19 World Cup qualifier. The two sides were relegated from Division Two in 2015 were they finished fifth and sixth respectively.

The rivalry nevertheless stays because of the close relationship. Canada's head of selectors committee Henry Osinde was originally Ugandan.

The 38-year-old surpassed legendary Sam Walusimbi and Presidential Advisor on Media John Nagenda as the first Ugandan to play in two International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cups - albeit for another country in 2011. Walusimbi and Nagenda played in the first-ever World Cup, hosted by England and won by West Indies, in 1975 as part of the East African Combined XI.

And now Osinde is relishing the opportunity of leading his adopted country at global showpiece.

"When I made my debut, it was against Uganda at the 2005 ICC Trophy in Ireland. What a coincidence," said the man nicknamed Oski, who steered his team to a whitewash of Barbados teams on the Canadians recent Warm-up Tour of the Caribbean.

"And now my debut in a leadership role at an ICC event will also be against Uganda. I know Ugandan players, too well, and it will be an interesting match when both nations start their campaigns on May 23 at Lugogo.

"For now we head to Zimbabwe to work on a few things and we will be good to go. We know Roger Mukasa can hold forte for Uganda's batting but we plan to close out his boundary-hitting options. We also have a talented batting line up led by Nitish Kumar, who plays in England as well. After two games, everyone will be supporting Canada, our brand of cricket will win over the fans."

Osinde is also seen as the man that helped arguably Uganda's biggest cricket talent Kenneth Kamyuka settle into Americans and forthwith make his debut for Canada.

At 19, Kamyuka scored an unbeaten century for Uganda, from No. 10, against Malaysia in the 2001 ICC Trophy. According to ESPN, Kamyuka decided to pull the plug on his Uganda career at just 27 years after falling out with the board over daily payments.

CANADA RECORD VS. UGANDA

2014 /15 Division 2

5th place playoff: Uganda won by 8 wickets

Group Stage: Canada won by 111 runs

2013/14 World Cup qualifier

7th place playoff: Canada won by 59 runs

(Duckworth/Lewis method)

Warm up: Uganda won by 71 runs

2009 U-19 World Cup qualifier

Canada Under-19s won by 44 runs

2008/9 World Cup qualifier

Canada won by 5 wickets

2006/7 Division 1 warm up

Canada won by 109 runs

2005 ICC Trophy: Canada won by 18 runs.