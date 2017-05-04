Zimbabwe: EU Film Festival to Be Held in Harare, First Ever Such Event Set for May

The European Union (EU) Delegation to Harare, in partnership with eleven member states from the bloc, will, later this month, hold their first ever film festival in Zimbabwe.

The festival, which will screen a number of celebrated films from across Europe, will kick off at the Theatre in the Park on the 16th of May and will run until the 20th of May.

In a statement, the Head of the EU Delegation to Zimbabwe, Ambassador Philippe Van Damme, said they were excited to be hosting the festival which he said will bring movies that will not only entrain but also touch the audience.

"Cinema, however, is not just about entertainment. It is also about the expression of identities, reflecting the state of a society, of a community. And our films are inspired by the core principles of Europe: unity in diversity; cultural, but also linguistic or even ethnic diversity; but unity of values, such as equality and democracy, as well as our social model," he said.

The festival, which comes hot on the heels of the bounced back Harare International Festival of the Arts, will have eleven screenings, with more than 1000 minutes of movies spread over the five days.

"This years' selection of cinema presents film enthusiasts with vivid pictures of Europe's societies in their all-encompassing facets and cultures, a wide scope of stories that engage and pay tribute to the common traits of human nature.

"The diversity in narrative will take you from the sweeping streets of Rome, via excursions into Bolivia, New York and Turkey right into the quaint confines of an apartment in Prague and a depressing hotel room in Romania in the 1980s.

"You will meet illustrious and loveable (or less loveable) characters, such as Eddie the Eagle, little Finn who just lost his mother, control freak Erika, and money thief David, who tries to start a new life on the Azores," EU Public Affairs Officer, Dorothe Greebe, said in statement.

German award-winning tragicomedy, Almanya, which questions the sense of identity and belonging of Turkish migrants and their descendants, will highlight the opening night.

The film thoughtfully but humorously reflects on pressing issues in Europe such as migration and integration.