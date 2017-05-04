Rwanda: Chess Federation Supplies Equipment to Schools

Rwanda Chess Federation (FERWADE) has supplied chess equipment to different schools within the City of Kigali as part of their plan to develop and promote the sport among students.

An assortment of equipment distributed included; Chess boards, pieces and clocks to ten secondary schools with over 30 students in each chess club.

FERWADA president Kevin Ganza disclosed that the initiative is part of their 'Chess and Education' programme of supplying equipment to schools.

"It is a programme that we initiated with support from the Kasparov Chess Foundation Africa (KCF-A) that helps federations to promote and develop chess among the young generation," Ganza told Times Sport.

He noted that, "Chess is one of the most powerful educational tools. Each of the ten schools received 15 Chess sets, 1 demonstration boards and 2 Clocks."

"Both girls and boys, aged between 12 and 16 years, will benefit from the programme and chess federation has allocated trainers to help through the learning process," he added.

Ganza believes the board game can help students improve their understanding of mathematics and other science subjects.

Apollonie Niyamahoro, the head teacher at Groupe Scolaire Kimisange, thanked FERWADE and said that the biggest challenge faced by students in her school was the lack of equipment but now she believes that, having received the equipment; it will entice more students to learn the game.

Some of the other schools that received equipment include: Groupe Scolaire Ste Famille, Lycée Notre Dame De Cîteaux, Green Hills Academy, Kigali Hope Academy, Riviera High School, Camp Kigali, APADE and FAWE Girls.