4 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Chess Federation Supplies Equipment to Schools

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jejje Muhinde

Rwanda Chess Federation (FERWADE) has supplied chess equipment to different schools within the City of Kigali as part of their plan to develop and promote the sport among students.

An assortment of equipment distributed included; Chess boards, pieces and clocks to ten secondary schools with over 30 students in each chess club.

FERWADA president Kevin Ganza disclosed that the initiative is part of their 'Chess and Education' programme of supplying equipment to schools.

"It is a programme that we initiated with support from the Kasparov Chess Foundation Africa (KCF-A) that helps federations to promote and develop chess among the young generation," Ganza told Times Sport.

He noted that, "Chess is one of the most powerful educational tools. Each of the ten schools received 15 Chess sets, 1 demonstration boards and 2 Clocks."

"Both girls and boys, aged between 12 and 16 years, will benefit from the programme and chess federation has allocated trainers to help through the learning process," he added.

Ganza believes the board game can help students improve their understanding of mathematics and other science subjects.

Apollonie Niyamahoro, the head teacher at Groupe Scolaire Kimisange, thanked FERWADE and said that the biggest challenge faced by students in her school was the lack of equipment but now she believes that, having received the equipment; it will entice more students to learn the game.

Some of the other schools that received equipment include: Groupe Scolaire Ste Famille, Lycée Notre Dame De Cîteaux, Green Hills Academy, Kigali Hope Academy, Riviera High School, Camp Kigali, APADE and FAWE Girls.

Rwanda

Idle Assets Cost Taxpayers Billions - Report

Public entities are increasingly spending billions of taxpayers' money on idle assets, according to the new… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.