Rwanda: Youth Urged to Shun Genocide Ideology

The Ministry of Youth and ICT (MYICT) has called on the youth to fight against genocide ideology.

The call was made at a news conference held at MYICT's offices in Kigali, yesterday.

The event sought to brief journalists on the preparations of the 23rd commemoration of the youth who perished during 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

This will be the fourth time that Rwandan youth will be remembering the youth who lost their lives in the Genocide.

The event, which is scheduled on May 14, will be held at the Sector level, according to authorities.

This year's theme is "Let's remember as we thank RPF fighters who stopped the Genocide."

During the commemoration, the youth will be engaged in different activities, including a walk to remember, listening to youth survivors' testimonies, recognising the good work of RPF soldiers, and discussing the country's achievements and vision.

Francois Regis Gatarayiha, the Permanent Secretary at Ministry of Youth and ICT, said the ministry will keep on sensitising youth on their role in the fight against genocide ideology, urging them to use social media to fight the vice.

"As we remember youth killed, we remind everyone to play their role in fighting genocide ideology," Gatarayiha said.

He added that fighting genocide ideology is not just the government's responsibility but everyone's.

Clarisse Uwanyirigira, the National Youth Council coordinator, noted that the youth were committed to consolidating the country's achievements.

Uwanyirigira said its critical for young generation to discuss the bad history that characterised the country as well as committing to be peace agents so that the country never faces the same situation in the future.

Chantal Umutoni, a representative of the youth at Higher Learning Institutions, explained that 23 names of youths killed in 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi will be read out during the commemmoration event.