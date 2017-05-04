Rwanda: Rayon Assistant Coach Warns Against 'Early Celebrations'

Despite seeing his side ease past Gicumbi FC 6-1 on Tuesday to open up a 10-point lead at the top of the league table, Rayon Sports assistant coach Maurice 'Maso' Nshimiyimana has downplayed the idea that the Blues have all but won the title.

Nshimiyimana, who addressed the post-match news conference instead of head coach Djuma Masudi, who was returning in the dug-out after serving a one-week suspension, said the race is still open.

The 2016/17 season has five games left, however, Peace Cup holders Rayon Sports, have one game more and with the sort of form they are in at the moment, it's hard to see anyone denying them an eighth league title, probably with the biggest point-difference on top.

The game against Gicumbi FC, who are second from bottom, was one of two matches in hand that were delayed following Rayon's engagement in the play-off round of the CAF Confederation Cup where they were ousted by Nigerian side Rivers United.

Victory on Tuesday was the 19th of the season for the league leaders who were welcoming back Masudi, who missed last week's 1-0 win over Musanze FC and a 3-0 success against second division side Rugende in the Peace Cup last 32.

It took them 10 points clear of nearest challengers and reigning champions APR FC albeit with one more game in hand, against Mukura Victory Sports.

Nshimiyimana warned his players and the fans against early celebrations, insisting that everything is still possible in the remaining six games.

"This was a great performance, which we really wanted at this point in time, but I cannot say that the title is ours now, we shall only celebrate when FERWAFA hands it over to the team captain, before that, we have to stay focused and maintain this momentum in the remaining games," said Nshimiyimana.

An eighth minute goal from Burundian import Kwizera Pierre set Rayon Sports on the way to a resounding victory, which also dented Gicumbi's fight for survival.

Striker Frank Lomami doubled the lead in the 14th minute following a set-piece from Jean d'Amour Nzayisenga.

Moustapha Nsengiyumva made it 3-0 in the 32nd minute with a thunderous shot that swayed past former Rayon Sports goalie Theophile Musoni, who was between the posts for Gicumbi.

Youngster Kevin Muhire added his name to the score sheet with a brilliant fourth goal while Lomami netted his second of the afternoon and the fifth for Rayon in the 72nd minute before Nsengiyumva completed the scoring spree in the final minute of normal time.

Godfroid Okoko's side got a consolation goal through substitute Seleman Ndayambaje deep in stoppage time.

Defeat leaves Gicumbi deep in trouble in 15th place in the 16-team league table standing with 21 points, two behind 14th-placed Marines FC.

Tuesday

Rayon Sports 6-1 Gicumbi FC