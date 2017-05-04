Zimbabwe: Mugabe Photographer Sheds a Tear for Cde Chinx, Praises Mujuru Infront of Grace

Photo: New Zimbabwe

First Lady Grace Mugabe with Cde Chinx (seated in a wheelchair)’s house handover ceremony in Sentosa, Harare,

President Robert Mugabe's chief photographer, Joseph Nyadzayo, shed tears while narrating the problems he met as he tried to have Cde Chinx's house constructed before showering First Lady Grace's enemy, Joice Mujuru, with praises.

Narrating why he delayed to compete the four bedroomed house built for Cde Chinx, Nyadzayo who is also the Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) chairperson said he was let down by people he trusted most.

He told the guests that he had learnt not to trust anyone and would never be fooled again.

Mugabe's chief photographer said he bought the piece of land to build the house and started looking for building materials.

Turning to Grace, who was the Guest of Honour at the handover ceremony Tuesday, Nyadzayo saluted Mujuru for her support in the construction of Cde Chinx's house.

Mujuru and Grace Mugabe are sworn in enemies and do not see eye to eye after the First Lady successfully campaigned for Mujuru's expulsion from both government and Zanu PF. Mujuru was Mugabe's deputy in both the ruling party and government.

"I went to the former vice president Amai Mujuru and she agreed to supply all the bricks that built this house. And I thank her for that and that's when it all started," said Nyadzayo right in-front of Grace.

"Others who had pledged to give us some roofing materials started backtracking. And yet I had told the media that in 30 days the house would have been completed."

Nyadzayo also paid tribute to the Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri who provided the manpower.

"And Chihuri said I will give you all the manpower you need I don't have resources. So this house was built by police officers."

Nyadzayo had words of advice to some who want to venture into similar projects.

"Please as someone who loves you all hazviitwe izvi, (never promise to build someone a house) it's not good for your health."

The house was officially handed over to Chinx's family by Grace Tuesday as his Lifetime Achievement Award from ZIMA.

Chinx's in an ex-ZANLA cadre and liberation war musician.