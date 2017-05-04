Uganda: Hospital Detains Patient Over Shs20 Million Debt

Kampala — Ms Mariam Mutesi, 40, has been detained at UMC Victoria Hospital, formerly Kadic Hospital in Bukoto, Kampala, since April 25 over a Shs23m debt.

According to documents seen by Daily Monitor, Ms Mutesi was admitted at the hospital on April 5, where she was diagnosed with pulmonary edema, respiratory failure, bronchopneumonia and heart failure.

Ms Mutesi's husband, Mr Abdul Majid Kisoma, said they kept at the hospital after they failed to switch to Mulago hospital on receiving an alarming bill of Shs6.8m just three days after admission at Victoria Hospital. Mulago hospital reportedly rejected their transfer on April 8, saying their Intensive Care unit was at full capacity.

"So we went back to Victoria hospital where we have been since then," Mr Kisoma, also a special hire taxi driver, told Daily Monitor in an interview.

He added that: "For the time we have been in hospital, the patient has improved. However, according to the latest provisional medical bill given to us, we owe them Shs23m, which may escalate to Shs30m by end of this week, of which I have only managed to pay Shs3.1m."

Mr Kisoma, who also appeared with swollen limbs, said he cannot manage to pay the whole amount at once since he stopped working in January when he got involved in an accident and broke his limb.

"But the hospital auditor keeps calling and threatening to arrest me any time should I fail to clear the bill," Mr Kisoma said yesterday.

When Daily Monitor visited the hospital yesterday, we found Ms Mutesi, who was being taken care of by her two sisters, able to speak, sit and eat, although she said she had not fully gained her memory.

However, efforts to speak to the hospital authorities have been futile since last week.

Although the hospital receptionist had asked this newspaper to talk to the medical superintendent only identified as Dr Lukoma yesterday afternoon, the latter informed us that he was still attending a meeting and promised to be available by 5pm.

However, our repeated calls went unanswered by press time.

Background

The development follows similar incidents where patients have been detained over non-payment of their medical bills.

In September 2016, International Hospital Kampala (IHK) was sued after detaining Mr Patrick Obiga for one and-a-half weeks over unpaid medical bills of Shs19.5m.

In the same month, St Francis Hospital, Nsambya held a 17-year-old fishmonger, John Basalirwa, after losing his right arm to a crocodile at Bulwa Fishing Grounds in Buikwe District but failed to pay his medical bills of Shs4.3m.