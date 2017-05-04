Uganda: Amuria Man Kills Colleague Over Smoking

Photo: Daily Monitor

Harmful. Despite the existence of the Anti-smoking Law, many people continue smoking cigarettes in public (file photo).

Amuria — A man in Amuria District literally took the law into his hands when he descended on his colleague whom he allegedly hit to death using a huge stick after he smoked a cigarette within his vicinity.

Smoking in public was banned in Uganda last year under the Anti- smoking Law.

Under the Tobacco Control Act, smokers must be within a radius of at least 50 metres away from public spaces such as schools, hospitals and taxi ranks and the penalty for offenders upon conviction is imprisonment for a period not exceeding five months or a Shs200,000 fine. But the suspect Mr Stephen Ojulong, who is being detained at Amuria Central Police station, in total disregard of the law, could not bear the consequences of passive smoking.

According to eyewitnesses at Wera Trading Center, on Moroto road, the suspect allegedly warned the deceased, Asuman Amenu a number of times to smoke from a distance but his call was not adhered to.

Mr Richard Epesu told Daily Monitor that the deceased took the warning lightly, provoking anger from the suspect, who picked a huge stick, hitting Amenu into coma.

"The suspect surprisingly hit the late on his forehead," Mr Epesu confirmed. He said they have always known Ojulong as one with a strong dislike for passive smoking and that he had on several occasions discouraged ardent smokers from lighting up within his environs.

Mr Epesu added that after Amenu collapsed, he was rushed to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, where he breathed his last on Sunday.

"I think this sudden death is a lesson, we should learn to respect nonsmokers in public," he said.

Mr Richard Eriau, the district police commander, Amuria confirmed that they have in their custody one Ojulong who allegedly murdered the deceased.

He said they will subject the suspect to a medical mental test to ascertain whether he has a history of mental illness.