Uganda: Mother Dies in Labour Over Negligence

Kakumiro — The passing on of another expectant mother who allegedly failed to get medical attention from health workers at Kasambya Health Centre III in Kakumiro District has caused outrage among residents.

Residents have threatened to stage a demonstration in protest of what they described as negligence and unexplained alleged absenteeism of health workers at the health facility.

Evelyne Kyohirwe, a mother of four and a resident of Kigomba in Kasambya Sub-county, died by the road side during labour in her last minute attempts to reach Kakumiro Health Center IV for delivery.

Kyohirwe reportedly spent the whole day at Kasambya Health Center III without getting medical attention on Sunday.

Mr Emmanuel Kahyoora, the deceased's husband while speaking to Daily Monitor on Monday narrated that on Sunday, he took his expectant wife to the health facility where he found just the security guard.

He moved around and found the maternity ward closed with other offices shut.

He was told to wait for some hours until the midwife or the in-charge of the health facility comes back from the weekend break.

"I sat down with my wife on the floor as we focused our eyes on the gate with hopes of getting assistance," the disconsolate Kahyoora said.

He added that after long hours of waiting in vain, the woman's condition deteriorated, prompting him to opt for other options.

The next nearby health centre that came to his mind was Kakumiro Health Center IV and that was around 8pm.

Unfortunately, barely 2Kms from the Kasambya town along the Kakumiro-Hoima road, the woman gave birth and died shortly after she bled profusely.

"She gave birth on the way and we put her on the roadside but she was over bleeding. I knew nothing on how to help a woman in such a situation. Unfortunately, my wife died shortly as I was planning to go for medicine to stop the bleeding" Kahyoora narrated.

The baby was rushed to Kakumiro Health Center IV for further treatment.

Ms Joy Tumuhimbise, the caretaker of the baby boy told Daily Monitor yesterday that it is in good condition but needs help.

Kyohirwe death comes in a space of three weeks after an expectant mother died at Kakindo Health Centre 1V, also in Kakumiro District on April 9, due to lack of blood at the facility and alleged negligence of doctors who had gone out for weekend.

The deceased expectant mother, Miria Mbabazi, 25, a mother of four, died on Sunday morning at the hands of a midwife at the Health center after being admitted while in labour pains.

Demanding action

Since this incident, residents went wild and demanded for action against health workers at the facility or else they demonstrate.

Ms Jane Mukaaneza, a resident, said the health centre has now turned into a death trap instead of saving mothers.

They are accusing the health workers of failing in their duties.

It is alleged that the health workers deployed at the facility had gone for weekend.

Women are now living in fear of death because of absenteeism by health workers at the facility.

On April 24, angry patients who had been registered to get drugs at this facility allegedly stormed police for assistance after failing to get the drugs. Local leaders are also equally concerned by incidents of death of mothers through giving birth.

Ms Robina Nabbanja, the Kakumiro Woman MP demanded for the arrest of the health workers adding that they are supposed to serve people with commitment.

"We are going to arrest these medical workers. They are supposed to work on weekend and if they don't want to work, let them leave work" Ms Nabbanja said.

When Daily Monitor visited the health centre on Monday, only two medical workers were present. However, they declined to talk to this reporter.

Efforts to get a comment from Robert Senteza, the Kakumiro District health officer were futile as he could not be reached by phone by press time.