Malawi: Wanderers Adds Physio in Technical Panel

As one way of ensuring that players recover quickly and properly after sustaining injuries, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Football Club has roped in a physiotherapist Sangwani Michael Nyirenda.

He is a well trained doctor from the Malawi College of Medicine.

Nyirenda's task will strictly be to do with injury management.

"What I am bringing to my team is an evidence based approach towards injury management which is only used in international clubs," Nyirenda who claim to be a Nomads supporter is quoted on Wanderers website.

Meanwhile, Nyirenda has already started discharging his duties and was spotted at Wanderers training ground at Limbe Country Club on Wednesday.

He commenced his ground work dealing with two Wanderers injured deadly strikers Amos Bello and Peter Wadabwa (As pictured).

Most of Malawian players fail to recover properly and at a high speed due to lack of Physiotherapy expertise.