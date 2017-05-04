Nigeria: After Adesua Etomi & Banky W's Engagement - Don Jazzy Named Bachelors' President

Photo: BankyW/Instagram

Banky W and Adesua Etomi are engaged.

Fans went out of their way, yesterday, to call on Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, to find himself a wife, after RnB singer, Banky W, announced his engagement to adorable actress Adesua Etomi on his Instagram page.

Banky W took a bold step, yesterday, to make the big announcement. He revealed that they have been dating for a while before he finally proposed to Adesua in February, this year.

However, immediately the announcement was made by Banky W, fans took to their different social media platforms; Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, to call on the Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, to follow the footsteps of Banky W and find himself a wife.

'DON JAZZYOne of the fans, @Shouttoyosi wrote, "Somebody said since Banky W is 36 and Don Jazzy is 34, Don Jazzy has two years to get married or he should go and adopt Korede Bello."

Another fan, On Air Parrot (OAP) @Dephatcat wrote, "Banky W has finally taken a wife. Please wherever you are, whisper a word of prayer for Uncle Don Jazzy."

"Don Jazzy has been made the President Of National Association Of Nigeria Bachelors (NANB) Banky W previously held the position,"wrote Naija Boy.

"Father!!!! You have done it for Banky W. Don Jazzy what are you waiting for? Marry By Fire! Marry By Fire!! Marry by Fire!!"

For Cent Okoh, "That producer that cast Banky W and Adesua in a film should please cast, Linda Ikeji and Don Jazzy, Rita Dominic and D'banj ASAP"

Meanwhile, in his love letter to Adesua, which he posted via Instagram page, Banky W confessed that his path and that of the love of his life, Adesua, have crossed more than two times since 2012, "but I wasn't paying enough attention."

Banky wrote, "I'm not sure what the future will bring, but I'm completely sure that I am ready to face it with you by my side. I pray that God continues to build me into the kind of man that you deserve. I love you Susu, I feel safe and at peace with you. You mean the world to me. Thank you for agreeing to be my lover and best friend. Thank you for agreeing to be my wife."

"Dear Susu, We crossed paths 2 or 3 times since 2012, but I wasn't paying enough attention. Destiny was staring me right in the face and I was too caught up in my own hustle and paper chase, to know it. In June 2015, however, God brought you my way again, and this time, I really saw you. I was smitten by your grace, aura, and beauty. So smitten in fact, that even though I didn't get to say a word to you that day (because you were seated far across the room), I immediately called my best friend @captdemuren and told him I'd found my next girlfriend. Lol. He laughed."

Adesua replied on her page with; "Olubankole, Your heart is pure and good, to the very core. You are proof that God is real; you are proof that what's on the inside is greater and so much more powerful than what we see on the outside and you are the evidence of what I hoped for.

I bless God for entrusting my heart in your hands because I know it's safe. You are everything I prayed for and so much more... Thank you for being who you are, my good luck charm, my King, my lover, my best friend. I love you till eternity and beyond.