Nigeria: Saraki Denies Rift With Presidency

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, said, yesterday, that what Nigerians called friction was normal in every democracy and denied any rift with the Presidency.

According to him, the Senate cleared 185 of 196 nominees presented to it by the Presidency to amply the relationship between both arms of government.

Speaking to Senate Press Corps as part of activities to mark the World Press Freedom Day, Saraki noted the cordial relationship explained why senators would continue to pass motion after motion to draw attention to critical national issues.

He said: "We have passed critical laws that will make positive impact on the standard of living and rate of development in our country. We have investigated key issues that have helped to expose corruption in high government offices.

"We have equally treated petitions from people who feel oppressed but believe the Senate could help them seek redress and get justice, instead of resorting to prolonged litigation.

"In less than two years, this Senate has already cleared 76 petitions, whereas the 6th Senate cleared only six public petitions in four years; and the 7th Senate, 87 in four years.

"The stories that you tell, the articles that you write, the videos that you edit and release on your various platforms have the power to shape public perception. The media has helped to enthrone leaders and topple them. The media, especially in Nigeria, has played a crucial role as a watchdog at various points of our momentous history."

On the theme of this year's commemoration of World Press Freedom Day, which is "The media's role in advancing a peaceful, just and inclusive society," Saraki also emphasized the fact that stories played a major role in charting the course of national development and encouraged journalists to always attain a certain level of substance in reportage of issues.

Why he failed to swear in Etim

Asked why he has failed to swear in Bassey Etim as the duly elected senator for Akwa Ibom North East, Saraki explained that he was having consultations with his legal team to decide next line of action.

The senator-elect was at the Senate, Tuesday, to take his seat, in compliance with the judgment of a Federal High Court which affirmed him as the winner of the PDP primary for Akwa Ibom North and INEC had earlier issued him a certificate of return.

Saraki, who noted that he had nothing against Etim and would only swear him in after legal consultations, said: "There's a process to this and when I get this, I always get informed.

"There are always two sides to a story, I have a senator who says this is the case, I refer it to the legal team to give me a clear advice on this and once they advise me, I comply."

"I have explained that to the senator that I have no interest. I want the people of Akwa Ibom which senator Akpan represents to have a representation. I don't gain anything in it, I will follow it and I will make it happen."