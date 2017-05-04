Nigeria: Obaseki Assures Workers of Prompt Payment of Salaries

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has assured the state workers of prompt payment of salaries and other benefits.

He spoke when he met with leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress, TUC, to mark Workers' Day and readdress the relationship between the government and labour.

The Governor used the ocassion to outline his plans at rejuvenating the civil service, which received loud cheers from workers and their leaders.

Governor Obaseki appreciated what he described as "the strategic place of workers in the wealth creation process" of the state, disclosing that he would stand with labour to improve working conditions and reward systems for workers in the state.

"I have no doubt that working together and putting the interest of our state first, we can rapidly reposition our state for peace and progress. Be assured that this Government will not take your support for granted. Our most valued asset as a government is our workers. Labour and Government must collaborate to assist the Local Governments to restructure so that they would be better positioned to address their perennial problems of unpaid salaries and pensions, low revenue generation and poor service delivery," he said.

He also noted that it would be unthinkable if the government owed salaries to workers, declaring that he would ensure "all salaries are paid by the 26th of every month."

While the TUC Chairman, Ohue Marshall had earlier commended the governor for his policies and urged him to devote more attention to the civil service buildings, the governor responded by saying that the expectation of the people would be better met if the state's most valued asset - the civil and public services - were performing effectively, efficiently and collaboratively.

He therefore reiterated his plans to renovate the Palm House and State Secretariat, stressing that the government planning a new administrative building in the Government House.

To up productivity in the workforce, the governor revealed that the Civil Service Training School would be revived and the state would invest in retraining its workers before deploying cutting edge technology as a tool to enhance service delivery.