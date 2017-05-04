3 May 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Disgruntled With ZCTU Communists Form Party, Vow to Clamp Down On Tribalism

ANOTHER political party, Zimbabwe Communist Party (ZCP), was unveiled at the Bulawayo Press club on Wednesday, barely a year before 2018's elections.

Addressing journalists, the party's secretary general, Nqabutho Mabhena, said the new political outfit will have a deliberate thrust towards "scientific socialism".

"Ours is a class movement, a case of a three pronged struggle against imperialism, dictatorship and national bourgeoisie. We are a Marxist -Leninist political organization whose ideology will run on scientific socialism," said Mabhena.

He said the party's immediate task was to unite the workers by offering a platform for a "true workers and trade unions".

"We sadly note the manipulation of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) for political gain, whose very existing polarization is politically driven. Workers need an independent revolutionary trade union which will advance the struggle of workers as opposed to being diverted by politicians and used as a ladder to selfish ends," he said.

Mabhena said his party had designed programmes to tackle tribalism which he said is destroying the country.

"As revolutionaries, we seek to embark on an exercise of genuine nation building since our people have been divided into ethnic enclaves since attaining independence. The regime has failed to resolve ethnic divisions in our society," he said.

Mabhena said his party was also planning to formalize the informal sector.

"As the June 2015 International Labour Organization Resolution 204 dictates, the Zimbabwe Communist Party seeks to formalize the informal sector working closely with the sector players to build capacity and raise class consciousness," he added.

As Zimbabwe heads towards the watershed election next year, a lot of political parties continue to be formed.

