Malawi: Wizards FC Opt for Mulanje Park As Home Ground

With uncertainties surrounding the condition of Kamuzu Stadium, Premier Bet Wizards have opted to use Mulanje Park as their home ground in the forthcoming season.

Confirming the development to Nyasa Times, Wizards Technical Director Peter Mponda said he had already informed the league's governing body, Super League Association of Malawi (SULOM) about their choice.

"They (referring to SULOM) are aware that we chose Mulanje Park as our home ground for the forthcoming season. When they inspected the venue, we were told to finalise a few things with the ground owners which we have done. We expect to play all our home games for the forthcoming season at this new ground," said Mponda.

Commenting on the development, SULOM General Secretary Williams Banda said it is true that Wizards wanted all their home games to be staged at Mulanje Park. He however said SULOM decided to stage their opening fixture at Kamuzu stadium because there were a few things which were yet to be finalised.

"After the inspection, we were told that ground owners and Wizards were informed to finalise a few things which I hear they have done. We are yet to be guided on whether their opening game be shifted to their new base or elsewhere," said Banda.

Wizards are expected to face Silver Strikers in their opening fixture for the 2017 TNM Super league. Initially, SULOM had indicated that the game will be played at Kamuzu Stadium but has now been shifted to Mulanje Park their new home.