Kenyans in Focus As Doha Hosts Diamond League Opener

Kenya's elite athletes hope for a good start to the season when they take to the field at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha for the opening leg of the 2017 IAAF Diamond League season Friday night.

World javelin champion Julius Yego, who is also the Olympic silver medallist, is confident of a good show as he faces six javelin throwers from the Rio Olympic Games.

With Kenya's world 1,500 metres champion Asbel Kiprop and Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz from United States missing in action, world 1,500m silver medallist Elijah Manangoi leads a horde of Kenyans in the men's race. Kiprop, who had initially entered the race, has backed out owing to personal engagements.

Olympic 800m bronze medallist Margaret Nyairera and 2013 world 800m champion Eunice Sum from Kenya take the battle to world and Olympic champion Caster Semenya from South Africa and Burundi's Olympic 800m silver medallist Francine Niyonsaba in the women's 800m.

The race has also attracted world 1,500m record holder Genzebe Dibaba from Ethiopia. World 3,000m steeplechase champion Hyvin Kiyeng and Kenyan-born Olympic 3,000m steeplechase Ruth Jebet renew their rivalry in the women's 3,000m steeplechase race that has Commonwealth champion Purity Kirui and World Junior Championships' 3,000m steeplechase champion Cellphine Chespol.

AMPLE TRAINING TIME

Yego, who is also the Diamond League record holder (91.39 metres), faces Germany's Olympic champion Thomas Röhler and 2007 world champion Tero Pitkämäki among others.

Yego said he has had ample training time with his coach Joseph Mosonik and training partners Africa bronze medallist Alex Kipchirichir and Michael Rono from Kenya Defence Forces.

"Initially, I had to do it alone but I had an enterprising group training with KDF throwers and they really pushed me to the limit," said Yego, who won the 2015 British Grand Prix in a Diamond League record of 91.39m before winning the world title later that year in national record throw of 92.72m.

"I have greatly improved on my technique. The injury I sustained in Rio has also healed," said Yego, who expects stiff challenge from the six throwers from Rio Olympics.

"It's good to start the season with a tough challenge since it will show where I am at the moment."

Yego suffered a groin injury after his fourth throw at the Rio Olympics but his first distance of 88.24m was enough to give him silver.

Yego said it will be difficult to predict the kind of performance that will come from Doha.

"My main target this year is to defend my title and not really how far I will throw. Good distances come with time."

Manangoi, who wants to break the world record time of 3:26.00 this year, said favourable weather will be a recipe of good times in Doha.

He finished second behind winner Kiprop last year.

KIPRUTO IN ACTION

The men's 1,500m field will have the 2011 world silver medallist Silas Kiplagat and 2013 world bronze medallist Ayanleh Souleiman from Djibouti, among others.

Also in action will be the Olympic 3,000m steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto, who will field in men's 3,000m flat, battling compatriots including world 5,000m silver medallist Caleb Mwangangi and 2012 London Olympics 5,000m bronze medallist Thomas Longosiwa, and World Indoor Championships 3,000m champion Yomif Kejelcha from Ethiopia.