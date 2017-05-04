Kenya: Battle of Wits As Hall, Marcelo Clash in Mashemeji Derby

A battle of wits is expected this Sunday when Englishman Stewart Hall leads AFC Leopards against Brazilian Marcelo Ferreira's Gor Mahia in the eagerly awaited SportPesa Premier League match at the Nyayo National Stadium.

It will be Hall's first 'Mashemeji' derby while Ferreira will lead Gor Mahia for the second time in the contest. It will also be the first time the two tacticians cross swords.

Despite failing to deliver any trophies last year, Ferreira guided K'Ogalo to a 2-0 victory over their bitter rivals last October, and the Brazilian will be out to extend his bright start.

Hall is, however, yet to taste he local derby pressure since he took up the coaching duties at Leopards, but remains confident ahead of the encounter.

"I am not new to such derbies. In the clubs that I coached previously, there were such high profile matches which I took charge of. This will not be different," said Hall.

"I have attended the Mashemeji derby in the past so I know what to expect. All that is required is to be mentally prepared for the match and that confidence is what we are working on."

The build-up to this match has been clouded with uncertainty, as the Nyayo National Stadium as well as the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, were initially unavailable for the Sunday clash.

Only the two stadia are capable to host such high-risk matches, and their unavailability pushed organisers to settle for the 8,000-seater Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, which drew sharp criticism from both clubs and other stakeholders.

The Kenyan Premier League was forced to postpone the match on Tuesday owing to security concerns before they managed to convince Sports Kenya yesterday to open gates only for the match, after which renovations will continue at Nyayo.

"We wish to notify members that after successful negotiations involving KPL and Sports Kenya, we have managed to secure Nyayo National Stadium for Sunday May 7, 2017," Leopards said in a statement.

"We therefore confirm that the match with Gor Mahia will go ahead as planned at the said venue."