Kenya: Stephen Soi, James Chacha Barred From Nock Elections

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya deputy treasurer Stephen Soi and deputy secretary general James Chacha have been barred from contesting at Nock elections planned for Friday at Nairobi's Panari Hotel.

The candidature of Nock secretary general Francis Paul, who is due to defend his seat, also hangs in the balance after his case was put on hold until he submits a certificate of clearance from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

In statement from the Centre of Multiparty Democracy-Kenya (CMD-K) executive director Carey Onyango, Kenya Cycling Federation (KCF) and Kenya Taekwondo Federation (KTF) were also barred from voting or pre-setting candidates.

Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) have also been given until Thursday 8am to agree among them who will take part in voting between Conrad Thorpe, who is in the transition committee, and KSF secretary Winnie Kamau.

Soi, who the chef de mission for Team Kenya at last year's Rio Olympic Games, and Chacha have been knocked out technically after KFT that sponsored them were barred owing to wrangling that have seen two factions claiming legality. The two factions are led by Suleiman Sumba and Wilfred Musingo.

ALSO BARRED

Also barred from contesting are KCF chairman Julius Mwangi and secretary Charles Mose, who were vying as committee member and deputy treasurer respectively.

Paul is expected to defend his position against Andrew Mudibo (table tennis) and John Kilonzo (rugby). Chacha was to vie against Francis Mutuku (tennis), John Ogola (weightlifting) and Timothy Mubea (football).

The field is now open for Paul Rwambo (golf) and John Kameta (boxing) to wrestle for the deputy treasurer's position with Soi having been locked out.

Peter Muchiri, who had his Badminton Kenya faction registered a month ago, has also been locked out in favour of Anna Njambi's faction.

Njambi will challenge Elina Shiveka (hockey) and Eliud Kariuki (wrestling) for the treasurer's post.

However, the election could ground to a halt after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) differed saying tae kwondo and cycling must be allowed to take part in the election since they were part of the process that brought in the new Nock constitution.

There are fears that this scenario could lead to the affected federations and personality seeking legal redress.

Jérôme Poivey, the IOC Head of Institutional Relations and Governance on Sunday noted nobody questioned or challenged the legality of the two federations when its members formed part of the General Assembly that endorsed the new constitution.

Poivey questioned why the legality issue was coming at elections and directed that any specific issue arising now to be addressed after the elections.

"It should be done in close coordination with the International Federations concerned," said Povey. "There is no doubt that the Nock elections should be conducted as planned on May 5."

Sports ministry had last week written to CMD-K, barring three federations from taking part in the election. Nock stakeholders has mandated CMD as neutral observers to oversee the elections.

Director of Administration at the sports ministry, Harun Komen directed CMD to lock out cycling and tae kwondo for factional wars while weightlifting for not having been registered.