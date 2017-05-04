Africa: What New Malaria Vaccine Will Mean for Africa

The new malaria vaccine trials starting soon in Kenya, Ghana and Malawi by the World Health Organization (WHO) have malaria-endemic countries excited, but what exactly does the vaccine offer?

At least 360,000 children will be vaccinated between 2018 and 2020, but doctors warn, this does not mean the vaccinated children can never catch malaria even when exposed to mosquitoes.

"The vaccine effectiveness has been studied and proved to be reducing the number of times the child is getting malaria, unlike other vaccines like polio, which just eliminates the chances of a child ever getting polio," Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, the regional technical advisor for vaccines and immunization at PATH, said.

"The malaria vaccine, however, doesn't rule out that the child will get malaria, but it will help a child [by boosting] its immunity."

She told The Observer recently after a breakfast meeting on the seventh Africa vaccination week, that the new malaria vaccine will be included in a routine immunization programme for infants, especially those under five years.

Atuhebwa says the vaccine named RTSS does not promise full protection against the mosquito-borne disease, but is the most effective potential vaccine so far developed to reduce the number of hospitalisations and blood transfusions.

There are other vaccinations in that category, such as the pneumococcal vaccine, which protects up to 70 per cent against potentially fatal pneumonia, and many Ugandans are embracing the jab.

Atuhebwa says children can receive the first of four doses at five months, which is enough to protect them up to five years. In Uganda, the malaria vaccine is expected to roll out in 2020 and this vaccine will be injected in four doses at five months, six months, seven months and two years.

The vaccine, also known as Mosquirix, has been developed by British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in partnership with the PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative.

Atuhebwe says although the vaccine on trial is likely to be effective, at the moment insecticide-treated bed nets remain the strongest preventive weapon against malaria.