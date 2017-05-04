Uganda: Poland Brings Light to Mpunge Health Center III

The Polish government partnered SunTap Uganda to set up a solar lighting system at Mpunge health centre III, Mukono.

The health centre has been struggling with lighting difficulties that have affected its operations and had made health workers resort to using paraffin lanterns at night.

The project was implemented by Uganda Polish Cultural and Development Foundation. The health centre is located at a former camp for Polish refugees who had fled World War II.

Edward Wakiku the project contractor said the Polish prime minister will visit Mpunge in November and also announced plans of renaming the health centre Koja Sybirik health centre in memory of the Polish refugees that lived in the area between 1940 and 1950.

Margaret Kateregga, a senior midwife at the health centre, explained the hardships endured that forced them to deliver babies at night using kerosene lanterns and at times torches. This turned locals away from the facility, but now with the installation of the solar lighting system, residents are flocking back.

"It would be even better if they supported us with a sterilizing machine, because we face difficulties in disinfecting reusable medical equipment," Kateregga said.

She said the health centre serves the parishes of Buloobi, Lulagwe and Busoke, which has contributed to a rise in patient intake.