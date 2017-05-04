4 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Provincial Heroes Tigere, Zaranyika Buried

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lionel Depute and Tatenda Charamba

Two veterans of the liberation struggle were yesterday buried at Harare Provincial Heroes Acre at a ceremony officiated by Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs Miriam Chikukwa. The two liberation war heroes, Cdes Witness Tigere and Artwell Manuel Zaranyika, received a befitting send-off. Speaking at the burial, Minister Chikukwa hailed the two cadres for their resilience and the role they played during the liberation struggle.

"These positions we have end here on earth, so whether you are a minister like me, you will die one day," she said.

Cde Tigere, whose leg was paralysed during the liberation struggle, died last Friday after to a heart attack.

His Chimurenga name was "Mugaradzakasungwa".

He was 61.

He is survived by six children and nine grandchildren.

Cde Tigere joined the liberation struggle at Battahawo and was then sent to Tembwe in Mozambique, where he got his military training.

Cde Tigere's son -- Tafadzwa -- said they had lost a unifier in the family. Cde Zaranyika, whose Chimurenga name was "Cde Vatema musaore Moyo", died on Saturday after a long battle with throat cancer.

He was 67.

He joined the liberation struggle in 1976, at Tembwe Base 2 and later went to Chimoio.

He also participated in the famous Gorongoza battle.

He is survived by five children and four grandchildren. His brother, Shadreck, appreciated Government's support and assistance with burial arrangements.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Is the Second-Most Developed Country in Africa - Mugabe

Zimbabwe is the most highly developed country in Africa, after South Africa, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.