3 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 'We Have Enough Medical Drugs'

Dodoma — The government has said there are enough medical drugs in the country following an increase in budgetary allocation to the Medical Stores Department (MSD).

Responding to a question posed by Specia Seats Member of Parliament (MP), Oliver Semuguruka (CCM) here who demanded answers from the government as to why there was shortage of medicines in government owned medical facilities in Kagera Region.

The Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elders and Children, Dr Hamis Kigwangala expressed confidence that there was enough medical drugs.

The lawmaker further wanted to know what the government was doing to end drug shortage in the public hospitals. According to Dr Kigwangalla, availability of medicinesin the country had increased by 83 percent, according to statistics from the ministry.

The Deputy Minister further insisted that, as of January 15, 2017 Kagera region had received over 4.2bn/- from the ministry for procuring medicines and other medical equipment.

"The Fifth Phase Government has been taking various impressive initiatives to increase the budget for procuring medicine from 31bn/- in 2015/2016 Financial year to 251.5bn/- in 2016/2017," he said.

According to Dr Kigwangalla, as of April, this year, the government had disbursed over 112bn/- to MSD so that all public health facilities are receiving medicines and other medical equipment.

"I also want to urge all MPs, District and Regional authorities to make sure that they seal loopholes for any loss of medicines by unscrupulous officials and report to responsible authorities so that we can act accordingly," he added.

