Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Promised Improved Water Supply

Dodoma — Dar es Salaam and Coast Region residents have been asked to forward their applications to the Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Company (DAWASCO) to be connected to a reliable water supply system.

The Deputy Minister for Water and Irrigation, Engineer Isack Kamwele, told the National Assembly that DAWASCO was currently running a 90-day campaign to connect all customers who get water supply from Ruvu Juu and Ruvu Chini turbines.

The deputy minister was responding to a question by Kibaha lawmaker, Mr Silvestry Koka (CCM), who raised concerns over delay in the supply of water to Kibaha residents while the project for construction of a water pump from Ruvu Juu through Kibaha to the Coast Region was complete. According to him, in Kibaha district alone, The Dar es Salaam water body intends to connect 30,000 customers in the ongoing campaign.

According to the deputy minister, the government through a soft loan from the Indian government implemented a project for expansion of the Ruvu Juu and putting up a water pump from Mlandizi to Kimara and the construction of the new water tank in Kibamba.

He added that the 39.7 US dollar project increased the ability of the turbines to produce between 82 million litres and 196 litres per day.

He said the completion of the expansion of the turbine increased the production of enough water thus increasing distribution of the precious liquid to Mlandizi, Kibaha and Kiluvya and the areas of Kibamba, Mloganzila, Mbezi kwa Yusuph, Mbezi Mwisho, Kimara, Kilungule, Mavurunza, Baruti, Kibo, Kibangu, Tabata, Segerea, Kinyerezi, Vingunguti, Kipawa, Airport and Karakata.

According to the deputy minister, the ministry's target is to have people accessing water at a distance of 12 metres from the water pump.