Uganda: Four Drown in Lake Albert After Hippo Snaps Their Boat

Buliisa — Four people have drowned in Lake Albert after a boat in which they were travelling was hit by a hippo.

According to eye witnesses, the incident occurred at Kabakanga landing site in Ndaiga Sub County Kagadi District.

The deceased have been identified by police as Mumbere Mugulu,18, a resident of Kagema village, Kyarumba parish, Kyarumba Sub County in Kasese District, Kenneth Musinguzi,17, a resident of Nyairongo,Bwikara Sub County in Kagadi District, Alex Tulinawe,14, a resident of Nyakarongo parish in Bwikara subcounty in Kagadi District.

"The deceased had on Monday gone to fish when they were attacked by a hippo that caused their boat to capsize at about 5:30pm," the Albertine regional Police spokesperson Mr Julius Hakiza told this reporter on Wednesday.

Mr Hakiza said on Wednesday that the bodies of the deceased were recovered on Tuesday at about mid-day following a joint police operation with fishermen. They were handed to their families for burial.

According to the Ndaiga Sub County chairperson, Mr Oscar Cunyai, the incident occurred about 50 metres from the shoreline in full view of several fishermen who were also planning to join a night fishing expedition.

"We have many hippos at various landing sites in our Sub County and we co-exist with them. We suspect the hippo which attacked them to have newly given birth because they become more alert and wild when they have calves," Mr Cunyai said.

He said the fishermen who were still at the shoreline were scared to go into the water to save their colleagues' lives because the hippo was charging in various directions after snapping the canoe boat.

Boat accidents are common on Lake Albert which is located on the boarder of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Previous accidents

About 45 people including soccer players and funs Kaweibanda village in Buliisa District drowned in Lake Albert last Christmas as they traveled to Runga landing site in Hoima district to participate in a friendly football match.

In august, 2010, about 70 people drowned in Lake Albert when their boat capsized. Over 50 people survived the accident. At least 23 bodies were recovered following the accident at Kakoma Island in Runga village in Hoima District.

In December 2004, 22 people died when a boat they were traveling in capsized at Korokoto between Mahagi and Panyimur on Lake Albert.

In February 2004, 45 people were reported dead when their boat capsized on their way from Bugoigo landing site in Buliisa District to Panyimur market in Nebbi district.

In July 2003, 20 people drowned at Runga landing site when a canoe boat capsized. They were travelling from Panyimur to Bugoma in Hoima.

In September 2000, 41 people died when their boat sunk near Kayonga with over 100 bags of fish. The boat was sailing from Kijangi landing site in Hoima district to Panyimur market in Nebbi District.

On December 2012, 23 people drowned in the Lake when their boat was hit by a storm.