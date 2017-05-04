Somalia: Government Urged to Deal With Cruel Forces

Mogadishu — SOMALIA'S new government must rid its security forces of abusive personnel that have raped civilians and recruited children into its ranks, rights groups said ahead of an international conference on reforms of the country's security sector.

The conference is schedule for London on Thursday next week. Rights groups hailed the upcoming event as an important opportunity for Somalia's leadership and the country's international partners to make a commitment to address past abuses and improve future responses to numerous problems arising from war, famine and political dysfunction.

Laetitia Bader, Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch, said the new government, with support from its international partners, should take concrete steps to remove abusers from the security forces. The official said government must put a stop to abuses against the country's over 1,1 million internally displaced people, keep children out of the armed forces, step-up fair prosecutions for sexual violence and improve media freedoms. "Somalia's new political leadership faces many critical problems that urgently need to be addressed.

The government should act quickly to protect all civilians at risk from further violence by holding rights abusers to account." In February, Somalia's two houses of parliament selected former Prime Minister Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed as the country's president following a protracted electoral process.

Civilians across the country have borne the brunt of the fighting between government forces and the Islamist armed group Al-Shabab, and politicised clan conflict. Warring parties have all committed serious abuses against civilians. With the country on the brink of another famine, the new government has made addressing the humanitarian crisis a priority.