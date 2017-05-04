The choice of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga as the National Super Alliance (Nasa) presidential flag-bearer has drawn mixed interpretations from voters in Vihiga County regarding its impact in the race for the governor's seat.

Vihiga is the home county of Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi whose influence in the region's politics is undisputed.

Mr Mudavadi, who had a key role in the formation of the opposition alliance, landed the position of premier, should Nasa take power from Jubilee in the August 8 General Election.

FRONT RUNNERS

Some analysts and voters believe the naming of Mr Odinga as the Nasa flag-bearer might pose a headache for Emuhaya MP Wilbur Ottichilo, who is eyeing the gubernatorial seat.

Still others believe Mr Odinga's candidature could be a blessing to the environmentalist.

Dr Ottichilo (ODM) is seeking the county's top seat alongside the incumbent, Mr Moses Akaranga of the Progressive Party of Kenya (PPK), and Vihiga MP Yusuf Chanzu of Amani National Congress, who are viewed as the front runners.

A section of voters, largely drawn from Mr Mudavadi's Amani party, feel the region should not support candidates from the same party for two top seats at the national and county level.

TWO POSSIBILITIES

Dr Ottichilo enjoys considerable support from his Bunyore community that resides in Emuhaya and Luanda sub-counties and was recently issued with a direct ticket by his party because he was unopposed.

Mr Chanzu and Mr Akaranga's Maragoli support base commands over 120,000 votes of the more than 267,000 region's registered voters.

Mr Vulimu Munyora, a resident, asked: "Now, do we help Raila (for president) in ODM and Ottichilo (as governor) in ODM?"

Another resident, Mr Newton Mugaro affirmed: "Ottichilo now has a hard time in Vihiga politics."

However, Mr Joseph Simekha, an ally of Dr Ottichilo, sees the naming of Mr Odinga in two perspectives in relation to Dr Ottichilo's candidature.

"There are two possibilities here. One, since Raila is the leader of ODM, being presidential flag-bearer will be a boost to daktari (in reference to Ottichilo).

"Secondly, some people may feel now that Mudavadi has not been given the Nasa presidential ticket, they should get a top holder of the governorship from his party, or a Maragoli," Mr Simekha, who is also a political analyst, said.

SHUN PETTY POLITICS

Vihiga County assembly speaker Dan Chitwah argues that all was not lost for Mr Mudavadi in the Nasa arrangement.

"The position Mudavadi has been given is a powerful one. So we should not vote basing on party affiliations. People should vote in performing individuals," Mr Chitwah said.

His sentiments were echoed by Mr Ben Ombima, a nominated ODM member of county assembly, who called on the region's voters to shun "petty politics".

He said: "Let us play mature politics. All the candidates for the governor's seat enjoy support from all the five sub-counties. People should vote in individuals and not political parties."