Kenya: Harry Veevers' Daughter Seeks Reburial of the Tycoon

The daughter of a British tycoon wants his remains reburied.

Ms Alexandra Veevers told an inquest into the death of her father that his remains were kept in a body bag at the Coast General Hospital mortuary following exhumation for an autopsy nearly three years ago.

Mr Harry Veevers, who was living in Kenya, died on February 14, 2013.

"My wish is to put the body back (into the grave)," Ms Veevers told Mombasa Senior Principal Magistrate Charles Ndegwa. "Where they have put my father's body is not secure."

Testifying, Ms Veevers also accused her brothers of telling British newspapers that she, her mother and her sister murdered her father.

BROTHER ATTACKED HER

She said her brother Richard Veevers attacked her with a machete at her Kenyan home.

Led in her evidence-in-chief by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Alexander Muteti, Ms Veevers said: "He was shouting I am a murderer...Richard tried to kill me...I'm still scared...I made a report (to the police)."

Saying she had never been sought by police in the United Kingdom over the death, Ms Veevers claimed that the morning prior to her father's burial, Richard was in a celebratory mood.

MARTIAL ARTS CHAMPION

Ms Veevers, represented by advocate William Mogaka, was also cross-examined by lawyer Kinyua Kamundi.

Upon cross examination by lawyer Kinyua Kamundi, the witness said she was not aware if her brother Richard was a martial arts champion.

Ms Veevers denied abusing drugs while staying with her brother Richard at the house she said her father was paying for them.

"He came dressed inappropriately, it upset me, Richard did not respect my father," said Ms Veevers adding that his father demanded respect.

The hearing continues.