Africa: The Biggest Act of Plagiarism in All of History

analysis

The role plagiarism played in shaping history is often unknown or misunderstood. One can imagine that in early times, books were scarce, and few nations wrote or understood what others wrote.

For example, Greece became the first enlightened European nation; and this, well five thousand years after Africa had invented the art of writing. In fact, the Greeks came into prominence when African civilisation was already old by thousands of years. And for clarity, the early Greeks considered all Africans as 'Ethiopians', the burnt face ones.

In any case, countries such as England became literate only about six hundred AD. That mention brings us to the heart of our discussion, the matter of plagiarism. This is the copying of an author's work without giving due credit to its originator.

Sadly, this practice continues today. But in our time, the act is prohibited by law, due to its economic impact on the author. But when we consider plagiarism in its historical context, the matter takes on graver consequences; having been practiced with little or no misgiving. In those days, the conqueror saw all the possessions of the enemy as the spoils of war: his wife, his cattle, his gold, or his books, belonged to the victor to be used in whichever way he pleased.

In the case of the books owned by the people of the Americas, almost all were burnt on the assumption that they were writings of the devil. But as conquerors, the Greeks having had knowledge of the wonders of Egypt, treasured the writings, and rebranded them as Greek wisdom. This was done in such a way that, according to George James, PhD, of Arkansas USA, "Greek Philosophy is Stolen Egyptian Philosophy".

In other words, all of Egypt's thinking was plagiarised. If true, then the act might have been the most consequential act of plagiarism in all of history. For it has, forever, branded Europeans as those who gave light to the world, and the Africans as having contributed insignificantly to global culture. In fact, because of that rebranding, Africa has been called the "the dark continent," by those who colonised it, and the African everywhere has arguably borne the stigma of ignorance.

In our article, The Power of the Word in Changing Lives, we introduced the subject of the sanctity of the Logos and the means which the Egyptians took to preserve their written heritage.

But we had not discussed the consequence of Egypt's fall; for in fact, that which they fought to prevent came to pass. Consequently, much of what they, thought, wrote, and originated have been credited to others today.

In an attempt to reveal the plot, James in his book Stolen Legacy, stated that according to history, after receiving his education in Egypt, Pythagoras of the famous theorem, went home to Samos to establish a school.

After a brief while he moved to Croton (540 BC.) in the South of Italy, where his order gained much prominence and grew. History also tells us of Thales (640 BC.) who was also trained by the Egyptians along with his associates: Anaximander, and Anaximenes from Ionia in Asia Minor, which was at the time a monopoly of the Egyptian Mystery schools. Such details can be found in Sandford's, The Mediterranean World, pp. 195-205.

Those mentioned above, and others, came into Africa to study and were long aware of Egyptian philosophy. All this happened centuries before the change had taken place.

Hence, in tracing the course of the so-called Greek philosophy, we find that Ionian students after obtaining their education from the Egyptian priests, returned to their native land, while some of them migrated to different parts of Italy, where they established themselves.

Therefore, history has shown that Egypt's surrounding neighbours had all become familiar with the teachings of Egyptian mysteries centuries before the Athenians, who in 399 BC sentenced Socrates to death for introducing the same teachings for which the Greeks later claimed as theirs.

This irony is often lost on those who claim the Greeks to be the originator of that very thing for which they branded alien, and for which they killed their most famous philosopher.

Patrick Creary is CEO of Grand Africa Literary Initiative Ltd.