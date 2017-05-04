Tanzania: Mwalimu Tables Health Budget

Dodoma — The Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Ms Ummy Mwalimu on Wednesday tabled Sh1.1 trillion budget for her office in the 2017/2018 fiscal year.

The budget has been categorized into to two votes, the first vote Health, is expected to receive Sh1,077,701,892,000 and the second vote Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children is expected to receive Sh37.9 billion.

Ms Mwalimu told the House that the budget aims at improving mother and child healthcare and other specialized medical care so as to cut down the number of abroad referrals.

In promoting mother and child healthcare, Ms Mwalimu said Sh5.4 billion has been set aside for procuring 65 ultrasound machines, Sh14 billion has been set aside for procuring essential drugs delivery equipment and Sh1.8 billion for upgrading 150 health centers to perform emergency operations.

The minister also said Sh236 billion has been set for drugs and Sh33 billion for different immunes, "Last year the budget for the two was combined and Sh251 was allocated."