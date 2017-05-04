4 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Southern Africa: Mugabe - Zim 'Is the Most Highly Developed Country in Africa After SA'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zimbabwe is the most highly developed country in Africa, after South Africa, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has said.

Mugabe made a surprise appearance on a morning panel on fragile states at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban on Thursday. He shared a stage with the likes of American actor Forest Whitaker, the Unesco Special Envoy for Peace, and Donald Kaberuka, the special envoy for the African Union Peace Fund.

Anton du Plessis from the Institute for Security Studies, after saying that corruption and bad leaders contributed to the problem of fragile states in Africa, asked Mugabe if he agreed that Zimbabwe was a failed state.

Laughing, Mugabe slowly said: "That isn't true".

He continued: "Zimbabwe is the most highly developed country in Africa. After South Africa, I want to see another country as highly developed."

He said his country sported 14 universities and had a literacy rate of over 90%, which was the highest in Africa. "And yet they talk about us as a fragile state," he said.

"We have a bumper harvest, not only maize, but also tobacco and many other crops. We are not a poor country," he said. "If anyone wants to call us fragile, they can. You can also call America fragile," he said to some in the audience laughing.

Mugabe said America had to go "on its knees" to China to save some of its companies.

In response to an earlier question on whether African leaders were doing enough to address fragility, Mugabe said the issue was young people looking to government for jobs and food, which led to clashes between government supporters and the opposition.

There was also a clash of religious doctrines in some countries in the continent, he said.

Whereas splits in the Christian church didn't lead to violence, he said it appeared that "in the Islamic world the belief is that the more violence you exert on the population, the more they listen".

Mugabe said: "In Africa you also had a touch of the Muslim world in some countries, but in the south it wasn't our experience, thank god."

News24

Zimbabwe

Mercy Killing of Hundreds of Animals As Crisis Bites

An animal rights group in Zimbabwe says it has had to euthanise more than 630 animals so far this year as a growing… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.