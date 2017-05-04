Photo: Elly2nyi /Wikpedia

View of parliament Buildings in Dodoma City.

Dodoma — The government is drafting a new master plan for 30 regions, deputy minister of Lands, Housing and Human settlements Development Angelina Mabula told the Parliament yesterday.

She was responding to Special Seats MP Upendo Peneza (Chadema), who wanted to know what the government was doing to improve human settlements in various parts of the country.

In her basic question, Ms Peneza noted that poor settlements in big cities often caused disease outbreaks, so it was time for the government to come up with a feasible solution to the recurring problem.

For her part, Special Seats MP Amina Makillagi (CCM) also wanted to know, when the government would survey all land to minimise frequent land disputes between farmers and pastoralists in many parts in the country.

Responding, the deputy minister said according to a special report in 2014 by the Tanzania Cities Network, at least 67 per cent of all big cities in the country had been poorly developed.

To address the situation, Ms Mabula said the government through the ministry was preparing a national-wide programme of planning, surveying and formalising all land in the country.

"The 2015-2025 programme, among other things, aims at minimising poor human settlements throughout the country," she said.

She added that the country-wide programme would involve 181 councils in all regions and would be done under two phases.

"The first phase of the programme has already started in three districts of Kilombero, Malinyi and Ulanga in Morogoro Region under the supervision of the Land Tenure Programme. We have decided to start the programme in these tree districts because they are frequent land disputes," she told the Parliament.

Moreover, the deputy minister unveiled that her ministry in cooperation with the private sector was finalising to develop a comprehensive plan for improving human settlements in Arusha, Mwanza, Tabora, Mtwara, Kibaha, Korogwe and Songea.