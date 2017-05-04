Kenya: Tribunals in a Rush to Resolve Poll Disputes

Nomination losers have filed at least 56 cases at the two tribunals formed by Chief Justice David Maraga.

The tribunals are burning the midnight oil to resolve the disputes and beat deadlines given to parties to submit the names of their candidates.

The tribunals were established under the Political Parties Act and their decisions are binding.

In a bid to ensure compliance with the timelines set for submission of candidates' names, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has set May 10 as the last day.

By Wednesday, the tribunals chaired by Mr Kyalo Mbobu and Ms Milly Odongo had received complaints from the Orange Democratic Movement, Wiper Democratic Movement, Party of National Unity, Jubilee and Amani National Congress.

ORANGE PARTY BARRED

Most of the complaints arise from primaries held in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Machakos and Kitui counties.

The tribunal stopped ODM from presenting the winner's certificate to Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti.

The Orange party was also barred from issuing Suba South MP John Mbadi with a certificate until complaints raised by his rival Caroli Omondi were heard and determined.

In Embu County, PNU primaries for all elective posts were cancelled and a repeat ordered within 48 hours.

Dr Cyrus Njiru wants to be governor on the party's ticket. PNU has appealed against cancellation.

WANJALA RAISED COMPLAINTS

Also awaiting determination on Thursday is the contested Wiper Machakos County boss contest pitting Ms Wavinya Ndeti against deputy governor Bernard Kiala.

Mr Kiala's lawyers Omwanza Ombati and Sharon Mbithe told the tribunal that Ms Ndeti was not a bona fide member of Wiper.

She recently joined Wiper from Chama Cha Uzalendo.

The lawyers said she had not been involved in party matters for the three months before the primaries.

Others whose fate hangs in the balance include Prof Anyang Nyong'o who was declared ODM Kisumu gubernatorial winner.

Budalang'i Constituency ODM primaries will be repeated in three polling stations after Raphael Wanjala raised complaints.