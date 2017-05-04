Tanzania: ICT Company Plans to Offload 25% of Shares

Dar es Salaam — An ICT integration firm owned by Tanzanians expects to complete its process of offloading 25 per cent of shares to the public this year.

That will be Maxcom Africa's crucial step towards listing on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.

By doing so, the company will be complying with the Electronic and Postal and Communications Act, 2010 as amended by the Finance Act 2016 which requires communication firms to offload 25 per cent of their shares to the public.

Maxcom Africa also targets to serve four more African countries, from the current six: Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Zambia. Locally, it plans to expand its activities and have 100,000 members of staff by 2022, up from the current 16,000.

"We are committed to making Tanzania independent economically through payment of tax on time, creation of employment and promotion the use of technology," said the new board chair, Prof Samuel Wangwe, here yesterday.

The company - which is the one that has deployed the billing system that is currently being used by the operator of Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit - says its major goal will remain that of ensuring that Tanzania becomes a cashless society where the transactions are done electronically thus helping the government to collect its right revenue for the general good of the country's development endeavours

Maxcom Africa launched its new board yesterday. Its members are

Dr Donath Olomi, Mr George Mulamula, Mr Hashim Lema, Mr Juma Rajabu, Mr Jameson Kasati, Mr Ahmed Lussasi and Ms Lucy Kanza.