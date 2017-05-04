3 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali President Visits IDP Camp in Mogadishu

The President of the Federal republic of Somalia HE Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has paid a visit to the IDP camps in Mogadishu, to assess the living situation of the internally displaced people in Mogadishu.

During his solidarity visit, President Farmajo has distributed non-food items, including plastic sheeting and blankets to the displaced drought-affected families as shelter from the rains and cold weather.

Somali President has promised that his government to provide shelter for to IDPs who fled from their villages hit by the drought and flocked into the makeshift IDP camps in the capital Mogadishu.

Thousands of people fleeing conflict and drought are facing homelessness or inadequate housing in Mogadishu, and other major towns in the horn of Africa country.

President Farmajo made the visit to the IDPs at Sayidka area near the Presidential compound, before leaving for Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia on state visit Wednesday.

