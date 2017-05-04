3 May 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Gunmen Threaten to Torch South Darfur Camp

Mershing — Militants have threatened to storm and torch Keila Camp in Mershing locality in South Darfur unless the inhabitants pay compensation for livestock the gunmen claim to have lost.

One of the displaced residents of the camp told Radio Dabanga that they sought help of the locality police, but the militants threatened the police and gave the displaced an ultimatum until Saturday to return 40 cattle or the cash equivalent, or they would pillage and burn the camp.

School ransacked

On Tuesday militants broke into Kushina basic school south Tawila in North Darfur.

Omda Bosh told Radio Dabanga that militants on two Land Cruisers mounted with a Dushka machinegun 10 am on Tuesday, seized school equipment, chairs, cupboards and other school objects including doors from the headmaster and teachers' offices and the storehouse, loaded them into a lorry headed towards Kabkabiya.

