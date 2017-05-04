The Permanent Secretary in the President's Office (Public Service and Good Governance), Dr Laurian Ndumbaro has said on Wednesday in Dodoma that the government will employ 15,000 new workers by the end of June.

On Friday, President Magufuli fired 9,932 workers for using fake certificates to secure jobs in government.

Briefing the press, Dr Ndumbaro said that the government is aware that there are sectors that have been affected by the recent sacking of nearly 10,000 civil servants. He urged affected institutions to submit their grievances as soon as possible.

He reminded those who would like to appeal that May 15 is the deadline to do so.