Kenya: Two More Die As Elephants Attack Villages in Tharaka

Two more people were on Tuesday killed by stray elephants in Tharaka, raising the number of those killed in a similar fashion in Meru and Tharaka-Nithi counties to four in the last three days.

On Tuesday night, the jumbos killed 43-year-old Peter Muchomba from Irunduni Village in Tharaka North Sub-County.

Mr Josphat Njeru, 20, from Gaciongo village, who was admitted to Tharaka Sub-County Hospital after an attack, succumbed to injuries.

On Monday, the elephants killed a 17-year-old boy, Boniface Mugendi - a Standard Four pupil at Igumo Primary School - and also trampled on another man in Nthambiro Village, Igembe Central.

Addressing journalists at Chuka Police Station, Chuka/Igambang'ombe OCPD Barasa Sayia said the elephants were still on the lose but he had contacted the administration of the Meru National Park and was assured that the rangers were doing everything they could to drive them back.

RESIDENTS CAUTIONED

"We have lost three lives in Tharaka and one in Igembe but the rangers are trying to get them back to the park to avoid more casualties," said Mr Sayia.

He said the elephants were seen on Tuesday in Turima and warned residents against going out at night.

"We advise the public to avoid provoking them because they may turn violent and cause more harm," he said.

Meru National Park Senior Warden Tuqa Jirmo told the Nation they were working on driving back the jumbos to the park and urged residents to remain vigilant.

Mr John Kimathi, a resident of Gatue Village, said learning may be affected because parents feared taking their children to school.

"Our children are not secure until the animals are driven back to the park," said Mr Kimathi.

On Monday, KWS rangers shot dead the large jumbo that had killed a boy in Igumo Village.