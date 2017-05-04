3 May 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudanese, Ethiopian Forces Launch Joint Border Operation

Sennar — Sudanese and Ethiopian forces have launched a major ongoing operation on the border between the two countries to combat human and drug trafficking.

The Joint Force, formed by the army, security, and administration from both sides, has been deployed on the border between Sudan's Sennar state and Ethiopia's Amhara province. It will monitor border violations and encroachments into Sudan's Dindir Reserve, as well as monitor human trafficking, theft, agricultural expansion, illegal felling of trees.

A team from the Ethiopian province of Coral including armed forces, police, security, and wildlife police arrived at the Sudanese Dindir Reserve at El Fazra area of Sennar on Tuesday.

Fadlul Mawla Mohammed Toam, the director of border management of Sennar state and the head of the Sudanese force said that the border-patrol operation will continue during the coming period.

He confirmed that during the patrol operation, the joint forces managed to recover 260 sheep recently stolen from the Ethiopian border, and returned them to their owners.

