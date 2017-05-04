3 May 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: CPC Announces List of Candidates for New Govt.

Khartoum — Sudan's Popular Congress Party (PCP) led by Dr Ali El Hajj announced its list of candidates for the new Sudanese Government of National Unity on Tuesday.

PCP secretary-general Dr Ali El Hajj, told reporters that the list he handed over to the First Vice-President and the Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh included the party's candidates for the Cabinet, the Federal Government and the two national and state legislatures.

He said that the nominations of the PCP have not yet been submitted as there are committees working with the states to soon announce the states lists.

Regarding the tasks of the upcoming government, Dr Ali El Hajj told reporters that the party's participation is symbolic, which will be followed by great responsibilities according to the outcomes of the national dialogue on the issues of living, health and education.

He called for the need to take into account popular effort in the implementation of the outputs and stressed the need to develop popular means to address the challenges and problems facing the country, especially on issues of war and peace.

