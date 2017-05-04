Sudan: Khartoum, Abu Dhabi Agree to Enforce Several Agricultural and Livestock Production Projects

Khartoum — A delegation from Khartoum State headed by the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Mohamed Salih Jabir and the Commissioner of Khartoum Locality Lt. Gen. Ahmed Ali Osman Abu Shanab have got acquainted with the experience of the central markets in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates within the framework of regulation and modern design of the markets to ensure circulation of agricultural and animal products of high quality in preparation for transferring the experience of the city of Abu Dhabi in this domain to Khartoum State.

The Khartoum State's delegation discussed with the Director of the Office of the Head of Business Department of the President of the State Sheikh Mohamed Bin Khalid Al-Nahyan His Excellency Abdul-Jalil Al-Baluki, the Presidents of a group of UAE companies, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gulf Bank-Khartoum and the Chairman of the Emirates Investment and Agricultural Production Company in Khartoum, ways of joint cooperation and the implementation of a number of projects during the coming period for the benefit of the two peoples in various development, agricultural and livestock production besides activation of tourism work in Khartoum and push all projects that will achieve sustainable development in the state.

For his part, Gen. Abu Shanab said that the visit came in response to the desire of the group of UAE companies to invest in Khartoum after the visit of paid by their delegates during the past month where the two sides agreed to study a number of projects in the framework of the construction of markets, revitalization of tourism work and establishment of the largest animal park in the country.