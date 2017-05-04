3 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Khartoum, Abu Dhabi Agree to Enforce Several Agricultural and Livestock Production Projects

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — A delegation from Khartoum State headed by the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Mohamed Salih Jabir and the Commissioner of Khartoum Locality Lt. Gen. Ahmed Ali Osman Abu Shanab have got acquainted with the experience of the central markets in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates within the framework of regulation and modern design of the markets to ensure circulation of agricultural and animal products of high quality in preparation for transferring the experience of the city of Abu Dhabi in this domain to Khartoum State.

The Khartoum State's delegation discussed with the Director of the Office of the Head of Business Department of the President of the State Sheikh Mohamed Bin Khalid Al-Nahyan His Excellency Abdul-Jalil Al-Baluki, the Presidents of a group of UAE companies, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gulf Bank-Khartoum and the Chairman of the Emirates Investment and Agricultural Production Company in Khartoum, ways of joint cooperation and the implementation of a number of projects during the coming period for the benefit of the two peoples in various development, agricultural and livestock production besides activation of tourism work in Khartoum and push all projects that will achieve sustainable development in the state.

For his part, Gen. Abu Shanab said that the visit came in response to the desire of the group of UAE companies to invest in Khartoum after the visit of paid by their delegates during the past month where the two sides agreed to study a number of projects in the framework of the construction of markets, revitalization of tourism work and establishment of the largest animal park in the country.

Sudan

Sudan's Silent Conflicts - State Censorship in the War Zones

in the restive Jebel Marra region of Darfur. As many as 250 people were killed, and countless others injured. Two… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.