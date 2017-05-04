Sudan: New Influxes of South Sudan Refugees in Abu-Jebeiha, South Kordofan State

Commissioner of Abu- jebeiha Locality, South Kordofan, Gadim Babiker Adam accompanied by the security committee inspected, Wednesday, the new influxes of the refugees of South Sudan State in Jadeed Camp, 97 km, in the borders with South Sudan.

The Commissioner has described the new influxes as big, affirming that the number of the refugees, in the camp amounted to 20,000.

He has pointed that the refugees live difficult conditions, calling for urgent humanitarian interventions by the local and foreign aid agencies.