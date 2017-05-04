Sudan: Parliament Approves Statement By the Minister of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity

Khartoum — The Parliament on Wednesday approved the statement delivered earlier by Mutaaz Musa Abdalla, the Minister of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity, covering the implementation of project sin upper Atbara, Siteit, as well as the national strategy for the development of the electricity sector, the five year plan for on drinking water

The minister said so far 3.3 billion cubic meter of water was stored in Upper Atbara Dam and Siteit which is about 89.5% of the total capacity, and that the daily electricity generation from the unit of the two dams is 80 megawatts that would enter the national grid. He said the electricity transfer line of 28 km was completed.

The minister revealed in his report that the energy expected to be generated for 2017 is 168318 Gigawatt and hat the actual energy produced last year was 148228 gigawatt an hour.

The minister said the demand for electricity this year is put at 3123 megawatt that is an increase of 14%, compared to the year 2016.

The minister said agreement was concluded with German Siemens Company to import a gas turbine producing 850 megawatt and that it would reach the Sudan and be fully operational in 2018.

He said agreement was also reached to fund the Bagair station producing 350 megawatts and that work would start there soon.

He said plans are put to cover the main towns in Darfur and Krudan and the Blue Nile, the South Kordufan, and Nhar el Nil though high pressure and linkage with Ethiopian grid.