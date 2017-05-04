Sudan: Belarus Expresses Desire to Invest in Several Industrial Fields in Sudan

Khartoum — Belarus has expressed its desire to invest in Sudan in the fields of thermal bricks, cement, building materials, wood and leather industry and two delegations are to visit the country during the coming period to get acquainted with the possibility of investing in these fields.

This came during the meeting the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry Bilal Yousuf with the representative of the State of Belarus at his office Wednesday, explaining that there are six cement factories with a design capacity of 10 million tons but they are currently producing 4 million tons covering the domestic consumption, stressing to the need for the export-oriented production. He referred to the existence of three zones ready for investment in this field including Dordaib at the Red Sea, West Kordofan and Darfur, which could meet the demands of the neighboring countries.

Yousuf pointed to the existence of major fields for investment in building materials, especially in the field of low cost and environment-friendly thermal bricks, pointing to the possibility of Belarusian investment in this area.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry added that Belarus was advanced in the technology of wood cutting and the manufacture of wooden furniture, which will open up prospects for other industries such as paper and compressed wood, explaining that arrangements are to be made for the meeting of businessmen, contractors and private companies working in these areas.